Rain eases annual deficit, drier weather arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re coming out of a rainy weekend and heading into a dry and seasonably cool week. Some lingering clouds and light rain are possible Monday, even as drying begins.

Rainfall amounts have been as high as an inch over the past three days. We may add a little bit more to that before the rain is completely gone Monday night. Since Friday, the annual rainfall deficit has been reduced to about two thirds of an inch. We’ve made up a lot of the deficit in the past three weeks.

Our Next 24 Hours

Rain isn’t necessarily over yet, at least not for everyone. Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain. Low temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. Occasional rain is possible, but many areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 71 degrees around Grand Junction, 68 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

The Week Ahead

The last of the rain will exit our area Monday evening. Drier weather will overtake the Western Slope, but an upper level low pressure area that develops just south of us may keep clouds in play over the southern half of our area. That includes areas near the San Juans - specifically Montrose and Cortez. It’s more clouds than anything, but a few showers can stray away from the mountains from Wednesday through Saturday.

Areas farther north, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas and Delta, are looking at a mainly dry and mainly sunny week after Monday. Some days may have a few more clouds than others, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any problems with them. Afternoons will be seasonable - in the mid-70s for highs. Nights and mornings will be seasonably cool - in the upper 40s to lower 50s for lows.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker isn’t due until Sunday. We’ll be watching that for you between now and then.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.