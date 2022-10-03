Officials searching for bear that attacked New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife are continuing their search that began on Saturday night after a man was attacked at his home in New Castle.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2022, a New Castle man said he heard a noise in his backyard so he went out to investigate. While outside, the man startled a bear who quickly knocked him to the ground. The victim covered his face with one hand and grabbed his gun with the other, where he fired three shots that scared the bear and caused him to run away.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member with minor injuries to his hand, arm, and chest.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified by a local hospital that a patient had come in to receive treatments for injuries from a bear attack. Wildlife officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. and began to try to locate the bear. The victim explained that he was unaware if any of his shots actually hit or injured the bear.

Heavy rain made tracking and blood trails difficult to identify for wildlife officials. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted the CPW wildlife officers by using a drone with infrared sensors to help search for the bear.

As of Sunday night, the search for the bear has been unsuccessful. CPW is continuing to search and is asking the community to contact the Colorado State Patrol if they see an injured or dead bear.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. “We continue to see a lot of bear activity during the overnight hours as bears prepare for hibernation. Easy access to food sources, such as trash and fruit from trees that have fallen to the ground, will attract bears. Simple steps like picking up fruit and removing any attractants around your home are important in preventing incidents like this.”

The victim explained that he had seen a bear in his yard the two nights prior to the attack.

“It is important that bears do not become comfortable around your house,” said Oldham. “If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, and make noise to scare it off.”

