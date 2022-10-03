Moon Farm supports Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Moon Farm is a place to celebrate the fall season and a space for people to receive a specific kind of therapy.

“It’s great to be open again; the pumpkin patch has been a staple in the valley for a long time,” said Jay D. Muller, Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

Moon Farm supports the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, which performs occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy, all on horseback. “To the west side of the property is still the same moon farm that everybody knows and loves,” added Muller. “It’s just now by coming out and enjoying moon farm. You’re supporting the work of our horses and the nonprofit.”

Moon Farm is a historic landmark in western Colorado. It’s served the community for the last five decades. Last year, the nonprofit acquired the farm. “So you, you got to be a handyman, you got to be a farmer, you gotta be sometimes a veterinarian,” said Muller. “It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy it.”

The center helps up to 30 clients a month. Muller said the farm is a perfect location for the nonprofit because it provides the center with a true sanctuary. “One of the things we realized was that that family unit needs to support just as much as the individual that we’re serving, and in an equine facility, it’s tougher to do that. Moon Farm allows us to treat a family unit, not just an individual.”

Willy Tuz from Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins will be at Moon Farm on Tuesday evening from 4:30 to 7:00, carving pumpkins that will be auctioned off.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.