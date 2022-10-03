Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police.

The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.

Those who cannot attend in person may still voice their opinions online through a brief survey. The survey will remain open until Friday, October 21, 2022.

In addition to community input, the city will complete a hiring process that includes an assessment, interviews and meetings with department personnel, community members, law enforcement professionals, and city leadership. The process is expected to take four-to-six months.

“We are committed to an open and inclusive process of recruiting and hiring the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We encourage everyone who wants to provide input to join us for the listening session or complete the brief survey online. Over the course of our national search, we will have additional opportunities for community participation as we complete the process of finding the most qualified individual to lead our department of dedicated law enforcement professionals,” Caton continued.

