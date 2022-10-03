Fruita Community Center closed Oct. 10-16

The Fruita Community Center will be closed for maintenance and deep cleaning from Oct. 10-16...
The Fruita Community Center will be closed for maintenance and deep cleaning from Oct. 10-16 with an additional closure for the pool starting Oct. 5.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Community Center will be closed from Monday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, for it’s annual maintenance.

Each year, the facility closes so a deep clean can be completed as well as a variety of repairs and upgrades.

The indoor pool will be closed for a longer timeframe to upgrade the pool filter, from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

During the duration of the closure, the Fruita branch of the Mesa County Library located in the Community Center will remain open with its usual hours of operation.

Closures are necessary to ensure that the Fruita Community Center can provide a high level of service that is clean, safe, and enjoyable for the recreation of community members.

Maintenance completed will include a variety of deep cleans and refreshing. All wood floors, including the basketball courts, fitness studio, and meeting rooms will be refinished, carpets will be professionally deep cleaned, and the walls will be repaired, painted, and all windows will be professionally cleaned.

Meetings rooms will receive a deep clean and fitness equipment will be inspected for any needed maintenance for best performance. The new filter for the pool will help to ensure safety of patrons from water-borne illnesses and will also help save water at the Community Center.

The Fruita Community Center was built in 2021 and receives an average of 162,515 guests each year. The 55,000 square foot center offers basketball courts, a fitness area and studio, a running track, an indoor pool and an outdoor pool. The center is also home to the Fruita branch of the Mesa County Library, meetings rooms, and Fruita Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

Latest News

The city will have a meeting on October 11, 2022, that will allow the community to share their...
Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief
FILE - The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season
FILE - Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center bottom, lifts defenseman Cale...
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man in work release program dead in police shooting on bus