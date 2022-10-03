Fruita Community Center closed Oct. 10-16

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Community Center will be closed from Monday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, for it’s annual maintenance.

Each year, the facility closes so a deep clean can be completed as well as a variety of repairs and upgrades.

The indoor pool will be closed for a longer timeframe to upgrade the pool filter, from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

During the duration of the closure, the Fruita branch of the Mesa County Library located in the Community Center will remain open with its usual hours of operation.

Closures are necessary to ensure that the Fruita Community Center can provide a high level of service that is clean, safe, and enjoyable for the recreation of community members.

Maintenance completed will include a variety of deep cleans and refreshing. All wood floors, including the basketball courts, fitness studio, and meeting rooms will be refinished, carpets will be professionally deep cleaned, and the walls will be repaired, painted, and all windows will be professionally cleaned.

Meetings rooms will receive a deep clean and fitness equipment will be inspected for any needed maintenance for best performance. The new filter for the pool will help to ensure safety of patrons from water-borne illnesses and will also help save water at the Community Center.

The Fruita Community Center was built in 2021 and receives an average of 162,515 guests each year. The 55,000 square foot center offers basketball courts, a fitness area and studio, a running track, an indoor pool and an outdoor pool. The center is also home to the Fruita branch of the Mesa County Library, meetings rooms, and Fruita Senior Center.

