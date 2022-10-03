Dry weather returns

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 3, 2022
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 3, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past three days, rainfall has been one of the main stories. Grand Junction received 0.33 inches on Friday, Saturday at 0.08, and yesterday at 0.52 inches. Grand Junction received 0.92 inches over the past three, but today will be different. In the morning, dry conditions have been prominent in the Grand Valley and Montrose with light cloud cover. Throughout the day, we will continue to see partly cloudy skies with some clearing, but there is a chance of a quick pop-up shower for our valleys towards the afternoon. However, precipitation chances will remain slim for the valleys and more significant for our mountains.

Temperatures today will continue to stay comfortable for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Grand Junction and Delta will sit in the lower 70s while Montrose will hover around the upper 60s. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tomorrow will set the standard throughout the remainder of the work week. In Grand Junction, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s, and Montrose will sit in the lower 70s. Temperatures will then remain in the mid to lower 70s throughout the work week and into the start of the weekend. Some light cloud cover will be present tomorrow, but we will start to see an abundance of sunshine and continue to see plenty of sun throughout the workweek.

By the start of the weekend, there will be little change across the Western Slope but where our next weather maker could occur is by Sunday. Moisture will become present again across the Western Slope, bringing more rainfall to our valleys and mountains. Models show a high moisture content that can bring these scattered showers to our valleys and heavier rain to our mountains. However, it is still far out in advance, and there could be changes this week leading into Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

Latest News

The annual rainfall deficit isn't gone, but it has been reduced substantially by this weekend's...
Rain eases annual deficit, drier weather arrives Monday
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast October 1, 2022
Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope
Rain will fall this weekend, but it won't be all rain all the time.
On-and-off rain likely through this weekend
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather