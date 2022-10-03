Colorado ski resort sees first dusting of snow

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - Purgatory received its first dusting of snow this weekend, creating a gorgeous view and exciting leaf peepers and skiers.

After a year as rainy and wet as 2022, dry fall conditions and cool nights have created a great season of leaf peeping. According to the 2022 San Juan National Forest fall color report, the golden-yellow aspen trees near Purgatory on the San Juan Skyway will peak early to mid-October.

Its only a matter of time before leaves fall to the ground and heavier snowfalls cover the slopes. Purgatory’s 2022/23 ski season is supposed to begin Nov. 19, with snowmaking operations scheduled for mid-October. Purgatory has invested over $1 million in snowmaking upgrades for better early-season snow conditions and a more consistent base throughout the year.

