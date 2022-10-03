Body found in Arches National Park

File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. The body was found in a different part of the park.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson,File)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND COUNTY, Utah. (KJCT) - A woman’s body was found by national park staff in the Devils Garden area in Arches National Park over the weekend. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body was recovered around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Authorities state that the body will be taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. Neither the identity of the body nor the cause of death have been determined yet, but an investigation by the GCSO is underway.

No other information was released by authorities.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

