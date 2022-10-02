Fruita Fall Market begins, mark calendars for Family Fun Day

Fruita Fall Market will be on every Saturday through the month of October.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As leaves begin changing colors and falling to the ground, the Fruita Farmers Market is rolling into its Fall Market.

The event continues to take place at Reed Park, off south Elm Street in Fruita. The market is held every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of October.

The Market features local venders of all sorts, including fresh produce, handmade crafts, ready-to-eat food, local artists, and more. Local farmers and residents will bring fresh produce and handmade goods.

One special Market will be the Family Fun Day on October 15, 2022. The Family Fun Day will have horse carriage rides from JRs carriage and a bounce house from Shires Bounce Rentals in addition to the local vendors.

The Fruita Farmer’s Market is sponsored by Family Health West, the City of Fruita, US Bank, Atlasta Solar Center, and KKCO 11 News. The Market is hosted by the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce.

