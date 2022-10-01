5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Black bear cub shot & killed inside home.
Renewed calls to be bear aware after cub is killed in Clifton home.

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs