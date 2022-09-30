Storm drops deluge on Grand Junction, minor flooding along roadways

Minor flooding in the parking lot of Planet Fitness.
Minor flooding in the parking lot of Planet Fitness.(Chris Guevara)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain blanketed Grand Junction Friday afternoon, dropping enough rain to cause some minor flooding along city streets.

In about a half an hour, the storm dropped just short of a quarter of an inch of rain across the valley. It may not sound like a lot, but after having Meteorologist Stephen Bowers calculate the total amount in gallons of rain we just got it puts it into perspective.

Let’s break down the numbers! Grand Junction is a city that takes up 40,077 square miles, according to the US Census Bureau. The amount of rain that fell was .20 inches.

Rainwater amount calculated by Meteorologist Stephen Bowers.
Rainwater amount calculated by Meteorologist Stephen Bowers.(United States Geological Survey)

After doing some meteorological math, that comes to around 174 billion gallons in rainwater dropped on us in around a half hour. That’s a lot of water!

