Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet.

The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.

The location of the shooting is just off Riverside Parkway/D Road. (Google Maps)

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious injuries, but report that they are stable.

Officers state that while they were not able to find the person who pulled the trigger, several people were in the area at the time of the shooting and may have information that provides more clarity.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, but the police believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

