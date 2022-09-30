Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.

The rainfall that we will receive today is part of a cold front that is off to the northwest that continues to progress towards the Western Slope and will pass over around the evening hours. It will allow temperatures to stay below average throughout the Western Slope, with Grand Junction and Montrose rising into the lower 70s. With moisture remaining present in the nighttime hours, some of the higher elevations can receive snowfall as temperatures will fall near or below the freezing point.

By tomorrow, scattered showers will be on and off throughout the day but will remain more consistent in the higher elevations. We will continue to see on and off scattered showers in the valleys leading into the start of next week. Higher elevations have a better chance of receiving heavier rainfall during the daytime and snowfall during the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 70s throughout the remainder of the week for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Hurricane Ian Update

Ian strengthened into a hurricane yesterday as it went back over the warm Atlantic ocean waters after leaving the east coast of Florida. This morning, Hurricane Ian is a category one with maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour. Ian will continue to track northward before landfall in Charleston, South Carolina.

By the time Ian makes landfall in the Carolinas, it will undergo a similar phase to Florida; weakening and returning to a Tropical Storm. The difference is that Ian will continue to progress towards Tennessee, which will continue to weaken past a Tropical Storm status to a Tropical Depression, leading to a low-pressure system and remnants on Ian.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

