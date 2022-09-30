Friday starts dry, turns rainy for the evening drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain will increase across Western Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening.

Our Next Rain Maker

A cold front extending from low pressure over the Interior Pacific Northwest southward through Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and southern Colorado is tracking eastward toward us. The humid wind flow ahead of the cold front is humidifying the atmosphere and has increased our mountain showers. The low pressure itself will drop southeastward through Friday. It will cause the upper levels to spread out, effectively turning the atmosphere into a huge straw that pulls up that increasing humidity into the sky and turns it into clouds and rain.

Timing The Rain

Rain will gradually increase after noon on Friday. It will become particularly widespread from 4 PM to 7 PM around Grand Junction and then shift toward Montrose from 6 PM through 11 PM. We’ll get a break from the rain early Saturday morning, but occasional light rain is possible through Saturday and Sunday and even into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts over the three days will generally be less than a quarter inch with locally higher amounts up to half an inch. More than an inch of rain can fall in the higher terrain.

The End of The Rain

Monday could start with lingering rain, but as the low pressure circulation passes east of us, drier air will arrive and bring an end to the rain. Next week will be dry and cool, even with the sun coming back.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few mountains showers can stray away from the mountains this evening. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to lower 70s by 8 PM. A few more showers are possible overnight amid increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly cloudy. The morning drive will be dry, but rain will gradually increase after midday and set up a slippery evening drive. Southern areas from Montrose to Cortez may hold off with rain until Friday night. High temperatures will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 73 degrees around Delta, and 73 degrees around Cortez.

