Craig police officer’s truck hit during traffic stop

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - A Craig police officer was making a routine traffic stop on Highway 40, just east of 1st Street in Craig, when an SUV slammed into the rear of their patrol truck.

According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, the officer was speaking with the driver of the stopped vehicle when their truck was hit, pushing the police truck into the pulled over car, which was then pushed into a ditch. The SUV then flipped over.

The officer was able to dodge out of the way as the SUV flipped, and no one was injured.

