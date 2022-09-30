Craig police officer’s truck hit during traffic stop

The SUV flipped after slamming into the back of the patrol truck.
The SUV flipped after slamming into the back of the patrol truck.(Craig Police Department)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - A Craig police officer was making a routine traffic stop on Highway 40, just east of 1st Street in Craig, when an SUV slammed into the rear of their patrol truck.

According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, the officer was speaking with the driver of the stopped vehicle when their truck was hit, pushing the police truck into the pulled over car, which was then pushed into a ditch. The SUV then flipped over.

The officer was able to dodge out of the way as the SUV flipped, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Black bear cub shot & killed inside home.
Renewed calls to be bear aware after cub is killed in Clifton home.

Latest News

The Colorado State Patrol wants to know how it's doing in the eyes of the people it serves.
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing
Verle James Mangum, age 44.
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
(Source: KEYC)
Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1