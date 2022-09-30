Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

Verle James Mangum, age 44.
Verle James Mangum, age 44.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets.

But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court.

The issue this time around is whether prosecutors broke speedy trial guarantees when filing charges against him after a court granted him a new trial based on the ineffectiveness of his initial attorneys.

One of them, Richard Gurley, is now a Mesa County district court judge.

That’s why attorneys argued the speedy trial issue in Garfield County. Now the Colorado State Court of Appeals has upheld the lower court decision.

A jury convicted Verle Mangum in 2003 of murdering 42-year old Janet Davis and her 11-year old daughter Jennifer. The two died in 1996.

