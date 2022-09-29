Rain increases Friday after Thursday mountain showers

Our next rain maker will arrive on Friday, but some mountain showers are possible on Thursday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers are possible over the mountains on Thursday, then rain will increase across the Western Slope on Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Low pressure and a cold front along the Pacific Coast tonight will track eastward. That is our next rain maker here in Colorado. The humidity will increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Thursday ahead of this approaching storm system. That will lead to an increase in clouds for us along with a few showers, mainly over the mountains. Our biggest rain will likely fall on Friday.

Rain will increase on Friday afternoon across Western Colorado. The rain will fall on and off throughout Friday night and Saturday. It may break Saturday night, but more rain is possible on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch. Some areas won’t even get a quarter inch. Amid the higher terrain, some areas could get more than an inch of rain from Friday through Sunday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from near 80 degrees around 6 PM to lower 70s by 8 PM. Sunset is at 7:01 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 55 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few chance for a few brief showers, especially over the higher elevations. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 81 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 77 degrees around Cortez.

