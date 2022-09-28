Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Xcel customers are in for a big spike in their natural gas bills.

The three-year deal kicks in next month. Residential customers will pay just over $3.80 more starting in November.

The year after that, another increase. This one comes out to close to $1.75 and then another 3% increase in November of 2024.

Xcel says it is not a rate hike but rather a response to rising commodity prices.

Customers in South Dakota are pushing back against a proposed rate hike for electricity.

The $44.1 million request could bump power bills up by over $19 a month.

