Upcoming event: Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk

Insulin bottles and syringes.
Insulin bottles and syringes.(Rehab Center Parus / Wikipedia / Alan Levine / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that develops when your immune system mistakes your body’s own insulin-producing cells for foreign pathogens, destroying them and rendering the pancreas unable to produce insulin, according to the CDC. Type 1 can affect anyone and develop at any age.

While the disorder has no cure, there are organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation funding research into treatments and causes behind the disorder as well as raising awareness. The JDRF announced Wednesday that its Second Annual JDRF 5k Walk will be kicking off on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in Confluence Park in Delta.

The event poster for the Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk.
The event poster for the Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk.(JDRF Mountain West Chapter)

The walk is meant to raise awareness, support research programs, enable more advocacy, and fund more support for 1.6 million Americans living with the Type 1, according to the flyer.

If you’d like to participate or learn more about the walk, you can visit the JDRF website.

