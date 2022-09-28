Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Chekhov'
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Chekhov!

Chekhov is a sweet boy looking for his forever home. Chekhov is shy at first but quickly warms up to you and lets his loving nature shine through. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses to those who pass by his kennel. Chekhov does great around kids and is gentle, he would make a perfect family dog.

Chekhov did come to Roice-Hurst extremely underweight but they have since been able to put some weight back on with regular feedings and can stand to gain a few more.

If you’re interested in adopting Chekhov, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

