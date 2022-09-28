GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

Developers want to annex 27 acres into the city, change the zoning, and start pulling out gravel.
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park.

Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel.

But some neighbors are opposed to it.

They talked about negative impacts on noise and wildlife.

The Planning Commission’s approval means the proposal is headed to the full city council.

