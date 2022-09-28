Co Governor pushes thermal energy AT CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Governor thinks Colorado Mesa University could lead the country in developing geothermal energy.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis (D) launched the Heat Beneath our Feet initiative.

It aims to explore opportunities for increased use of geothermal technologies for electricity as well as heating and cooling in western states.

“So CMU has the opportunity to be the first college in the entire United States that’s 100% heated and cooled through passive geothermal. President Marshall calculated the savings for students, it’s already leading to a 2% less tuition for every student, the fact that they have this basically free building heating and cooling for 70% of their buildings. So those are real savings,” said Polis.

Polis said he wants to make sure the technology is developed quickly so people can utilize low-cost reliable energy

