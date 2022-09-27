Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

Caption
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.

Authorities state that the driver of the pickup, a 47-year-old Clifton man, sustained minor injuries and was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital. The state patrol said that he is suspected of driving under the influence and is in custody.

Police say the driver of the sedan, a 58-year-old Clifton man, died on-scene. The other passenger, a 64-year-old Clifton woman, sustained major injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s.

The prognosis for both survivors is unknown at this time. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

Latest News

Police lights.
Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital
A 2015 Chevy pickup truck lies on its side after striking a 2013 Ford sedan.
Accident on 33 Road kills one, injures 2
In this March 6, 2016 photo, a couple gazes at the majestic view of Mt. AmaDablam (6,856...
Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal mountain
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version NEW
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version NEW