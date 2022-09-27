Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.

Authorities state that the driver of the pickup, a 47-year-old Clifton man, sustained minor injuries and was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital. The state patrol said that he is suspected of driving under the influence and is in custody.

Police say the driver of the sedan, a 58-year-old Clifton man, died on-scene. The other passenger, a 64-year-old Clifton woman, sustained major injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s.

The prognosis for both survivors is unknown at this time. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

