Funding athletic scholarships at C-M-U

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s no secret that college tuition has skyrocketed. In fact, over the past sixty years, college tuition has gone up more than 50%. Now, Colorado Mesa University wants to give their athletes a little ease on their wallets.

Bryan Rooks, Senior Director of Athletic Giving, says this new program is great news for athletes and coaches. He said, “it give the ability for coaches to go recruit and attract students. We have a great campus, great community, great programs, and not just athletically but academically.” Currently, CMU does not have one athletic program that is fully funded. So, Bryan knows CMU can lean on the community to help. Plus, every dollar donated will be matched. Rooks said, “every dollar counts, so whatever dollar that comes in for endowed scholarship money will be matched dollar for dollar.”

So what is the end game for fundraising? Bryan said, “it’s a number that scares a lot of people because it takes about two million a year over and above what’s already on the table to get there.” But, the good news. This will benefit future athletes who want to come to CMU to expand their academic and athletic career. Rooks went on to say, “it gives the ability for someone who is in high school right now to see what were about, we don’t want to see kids struggle once they’re on campus.”

If you have the opportunity to donate, you can scan the QR code below. It will take you to the donation homepage and you can give however much you can. If the QR code doesn’t work, you can go to www.supportingcmu.com/funding-maverick-champions

QR code (KKCO/KJCT)

