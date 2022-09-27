Free eye exams for Clifton Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear vision is a necessity for everyone, especially students. But, glasses aren’t cheap and not every family carries insurance. So, that’s where a special program at Clifton Elementary comes in. Today, I went to the school while students were getting their eye exams for free. Yes, you read that correctly, for free.

Adventure Vision put on this program for the second time. The first was last spring which I was told was a huge success. So, they brought it back for any student who returned a signed permission slip. Principal Amy Shepherd told me why this program is extremely important for Clifton Elementary. She said, “we just have a community need within out school where our families may not have access to vision insurance and care that they can get it.” Adventure Vision’s Program Coordinator, Miriam Ramirez, assured me this program is free for any student. She said, “everything that we provide here eye exams and glasses is at no cost to the kids whether they have insurance or not.”

So, what does this include? It starts with a pre-test. The kids were tested for color deficiency, depth perception, and distance. Then they moved to the licensed optometrist who checks their prescription. If none is needed, then she’ll check the health of the eye. Lastly, students who need glasses got to pick their frames. The glasses will be delivered to the school within two-three weeks.

If you’re wondering where the generosity of this free program comes from, you might recognize his name. Von Miller, a former Denver Bronco, pays for glasses for these kids. A good deed from a former Bronco.

