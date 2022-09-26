Sunny and warm start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a beautiful weekend across the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, and it looks like we’ll see much of the same to start the new work week. We started the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, and we’ll continue to see sunny skies across much of the region into the afternoon. Clouds and some scattered showers are possible down along the San Juans later today, but the rest of us will remain dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s in just about all of our lower elevation locations. Some clouds could continue overnight, with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s.

Clouds will gradually increase through the middle of the week, but most of us will continue to stay dry as rain chances stay limited to the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. We’ll stay warm as well with highs continuing in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some small rain chances will become more widespread across the region ahead of an incoming trough from the Pacific Northwest. The best day for rain across much of the region will likely be on Friday. Those that don’t see rain will still see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Some very, very small rain chances could stick around on Saturday as better moisture heads over the Continental Divide. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle back into the region late Saturday and through the day on Sunday. High temperatures will continue to hang around in the lower to middle 70s.

HURRICANE IAN

Heads up for anyone with friends or family along the Gulf Coast...

As of the 9:00 AM MT update, Hurricane Ian is a category 1 storm with max sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. Ian will continue to rapidly intensify over the next couple of days, potentially becoming a major hurricane later this evening, then a category 4 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning. Ian will continue to track north-northeastward toward the Florida peninsula through the middle of the week, potentially making landfall as a category 1 hurricane early Friday morning somewhere in the Big Bend of Florida. A couple of wobbles toward the east could mean a category 2 or category 3 landfall near Tampa sometime during the day on Thursday. Regardless of exact landfall, heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and storm surge will be felt just about all along the western coast of the Florida peninsula through the middle to end of the week.

