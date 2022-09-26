State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Visit Grand Junction (Visit GJ), the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference. The award is given annually to recognize a Colorado organization that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.

“I was thrilled to accept the award on behalf of our staff and the Visit Grand Junction Advisory Board, recognizing the three episodes Visit GJ created for the Outside TV series called Park2Park,” said Elizabeth Fogarty, Director at Visit GJ.

The series of episodes highlighted the city’s outdoor recreation and unique landscapes while telling a story that captured the physical and mental barriers that Colorado residents often experience, using the series to explain why they don’t use the great outdoors.

“The six commercials we filmed included Grand Junction locals, which made this project even more special and authentic,” added Fogarty.

The three Park2Park episodes included six Grand Junction commercials, and since the series release, has gathered over 37 million views.

“We couldn’t be more delighted for the Colorado Tourism Office awarding Visit Grand Junction as the winner of the Outstanding Marketing Program,” said Fogarty. “This achievement recognizes the support and effort from our community, while rewarding the hard work and expertise of the Visit Grand Junction Advisory Board and staff.”

The Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference was held in Snowmass, Colorado last week. The three-day event is held for tourism professionals and industry leaders across the state. Destination management, sustainability, tourism advocacy, and emerging trends are all covered in the conference. The awards dinner was held on September 22, 2022, honoring industry leaders for their achievement of top-notch tourism efforts.

