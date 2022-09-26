Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Data'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Data'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Data!

Data is a two-year-old male cattle dog mix. Data is a little shy in new surroundings at first but once he’s comfortable he really opens up and is a loving dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would even make a great family dog.

Data is believed to have been an old ranch dog who may have had an accident causing him to lose his two front teeth. He isn’t in any pain and it doesn’t slow him down any, this causes his tongue to stick out.

If you are interested in adopting Data contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

Latest News

The Denver Broncos logo.
Broncos’ Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
Police lights.
Police: Car theft suspect fatally shot by officers in chase
The Denver skyline.
Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts
2ND ANNUAL PALISADE ART FESTIVAL
2nd Annual Palisade Art Festival