Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Data!

Data is a two-year-old male cattle dog mix. Data is a little shy in new surroundings at first but once he’s comfortable he really opens up and is a loving dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would even make a great family dog.

Data is believed to have been an old ranch dog who may have had an accident causing him to lose his two front teeth. He isn’t in any pain and it doesn’t slow him down any, this causes his tongue to stick out.

If you are interested in adopting Data contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

