Chain law season swiftly approaching

All Commercial Motor Vehicles are required to follow all chain laws, and failure to do so could...
All Commercial Motor Vehicles are required to follow all chain laws, and failure to do so could result in fines over $1,000.(WILX)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon.

The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) become prepared.

During the month of September, there will be a checkpoint near Georgetown (Interstate 70 Mile Post 228 - Georgetown Chain Station) to educate CMV drivers about the Commercial Motor Vehicle Chain Law.

When October hits, the checkpoints will transform into strict enforcement Information.

All CMV’s are required to follow signs and stop at the checkpoint. If a CMV driver fails to stop, State Trooper’s are prompted to pull over those failing to comply.

Checkpoints are scheduled for these days:

  • September 27, 2022 – 8am 4pm
  • October 4, 2022 - 8am 4pm
  • October 14, 2022 - 8am 4pm
  • October 17, 2022 – 10am-6pm
  • October 26, 2022 - 8am 4pm

Non-compliance will result in fines up to $500 with an additional $79 surcharge, or up to $1,000 with $79 surcharge is your vehicle is stuck and blocking any portion of the roadway.

Information about the chain law in Colorado can be found on the Colorado State Patrol’s website as well as CDOT’s website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

Latest News

The Denver Broncos logo.
Broncos’ Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
Police lights.
Police: Car theft suspect fatally shot by officers in chase
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Data'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’
The Denver skyline.
Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts