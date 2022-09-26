3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have not said if the charges against her will be upgraded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

