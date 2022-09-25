Learn to Hunt with CPW

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering an opportunity for novice hunters through the agency’s Hunter Outreach Program. The classes will allow hunters across the state to learn responsible skills and practices directly from CPW experts.

The classes allow people over the age of 12 to apply for the opportunity to learn how to hunt big and small game, especially if they don’t have anyone to show them how.

“What we’ve learned is that many people want to learn how to hunt but don’t have someone at home to show them how,” said NW Region Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney. “That is why the Hunter Outreach Program is so valuable. Once they experience first-hand mentorship from CPW experts, they will be able to hunt safely and responsibly in the future.”

Those interested in the program and between the ages of 12 and 17 are asked to complete the Youth Hunter Outreach Application. Those above the age of 18 are asked to complete the Novice Adult and Women Afield Hunt Application.

Applicants do need to be a Colorado resident and have a valid hunters education card. Additionally, those applying for the adult and women novice hunts must have no big game license purchase history in the previous five years.

All applications must be submitted by October 14, 2022.

“Over the years, thousands of novice hunters have learned the skills and techniques needed to hunt a variety of big and small game, including deer, elk, pronghorn, upland birds or waterfowl,” said Mawhinney. “The future of Colorado’s wildlife management efforts depends greatly on our hunters, and the successful Hunter Outreach Program remains a big part of that by teaching novice individuals how to hunt.”

Mawhinney says even with expert mentorship, not every hunter will be able to fill their tag. She believes hunting in Colorado is most of the most rewarding activities because it allows friends and families to enjoy the outdoors together.

“Hunting gets people outside, it teaches responsibility, it teaches about effective wildlife management, and if they are lucky, putting fresh, organic meat on the table is a bonus. This is a fantastic opportunity for our future hunters,” she said.

For more information about the Hunter Outreach Program, visit the CPW website.

