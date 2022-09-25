Fruita celebrates 107th Fall Festival

Fruita Fall Festival 2022
Fruita Fall Festival 2022(Joshua Vorse)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita has been celebrating their Fall Festival for 107 years.

The event lasted Friday, September 23, through Saturday, September 24, 2022. The festival featured a variety of events both days including a beer garden, a corn hole contest, and a baking and canning contest. Additional events include local vendors, live music, food, and live music.

For a chance to have your photos and videos from the event aired on our show, we welcome you to submit them on our app or through our website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman

Latest News

Canine companion
Canine Companion
A bull elk.
Learn to Hunt with CPW
Marching band
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Grand Junction