Canine companion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.

When Rachael isn’t at the courthouse you can find her at the Western Slope Center for Children. Ashley told me it’s important for her to be at both places as much as possible. The Center for Children plays a important part of the children’s lives. She said, “she can be part of interviews here at the center for children, she can be part of a medical exam when children have to be screened after a sexual assault, she can be part of ongoing therapy sessions here at the center, and she can also attend court.”

Ashley said it’s important to know that Rachael was donated to Mesa County which means she does not cost the taxpayers anything. Plus, that includes all vet costs.

