Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tonight will be no different than last night, with temperatures hovering in the upper to mid-40s. As high pressure continues, clear skies will continue to be tonight’s main conditions.

Tomorrow, we are still looking at similar conditions and temperatures and staying sunny, hovering in the lower 80s for Grand Junction and mid to upper 70s for Montrose. The current trend will continue into next Wednesday, where the only change will be some cloud cover in the area.

On Thursday, a new system continues to show some potential of bringing scattered showers to the Western Slope. Higher elevations will feel the bulk of the heavier precipitation, while the valleys will have light scattered showers. While current models are projecting this change, it is still far out an advance, and current trends could change to either more substantial intensification or a weakened system.

Tropical Storm Ian:

One of the main stories over the past several days has been Fiona, who was a hurricane and now has weakened significantly but is still a post-tropical cyclone at the time of this post. However, the new storm that is the attention grabber is Tropical Storm Ian. Ian’s current position is in the Caribbean Sea at the time of this post. The outer bands currently affect Jamaica with high winds and rainfall.

Ian’s track movement is Northeastward and will affect the Caymen Islands as a hurricane at the current position next to Jamaica. As Ian continues northeastward, it will pass over western Cuba and ride westward of Cancun, Mexico. By the time Ian reaches Cuba, current tracks and trends have Ian upgraded to major hurricane status.

As it passes over western Cuba, it will arrive in the Gulf of Mexico. The cone of uncertainty continues to have Ian move northeast through the gulf as it will continue to gain strength and head for Florida. By the time Ian arrives in the western portion of the state, Ian would have weakened back down to hurricane status, which includes Category 1 and 2.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

