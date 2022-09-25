45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!

On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event.

Since the end of July, bands have worked on their performances. Kathy Joseph, a music coordinator with Mesa County Valley School District 51, said a minute per show takes at least one week of rehearsals since everything from the visual to the musical elements must be memorized.

“Well, the thing about music is this, you can’t put in a substitute, you can’t get a second down or a second strike; you get one shot to do it perfectly,” said Joseph. “There are no substitutions. So you’re only as good as your weakest member. So it’s a real team effort to get everybody doing exactly the same thing.

The qualifying event will take place on October 20 in Grand Junction.

