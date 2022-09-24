Western Slope high school football scores

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway.

The Montrose Red Hawks are playing the Lutheran Lions with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Lutheran took the first score, but Montrose followed quickly. Right now the score is Montrose 35-14.

At 8 p.m. the Grand Junction Tigers are playing a home non-conference game against the Overland Trailblazers (Aurora, CO). Current score is 0-0.

Upcoming games include:

The The Academy Wildcats (Westminster, CO) varsity football team will be playing a home non-conference game vs. Delta Panthers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Previous games include:

The Rifle Bears won their home non-conference game against the Brush Beetdiggers, the score was Rifle 28-23.

The Palisade Bulldogs played the Golden Demons. Palisade won by one point with a score of 36-35.

On Thursday, September 23, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women

Latest News

MONTROSE COP SHOP
KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Trees in Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction