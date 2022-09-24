Western Slope high school football scores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway.

The Montrose Red Hawks are playing the Lutheran Lions with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Lutheran took the first score, but Montrose followed quickly. Right now the score is Montrose 35-14.

At 8 p.m. the Grand Junction Tigers are playing a home non-conference game against the Overland Trailblazers (Aurora, CO). Current score is 0-0.

Upcoming games include:

The The Academy Wildcats (Westminster, CO) varsity football team will be playing a home non-conference game vs. Delta Panthers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Previous games include:

The Rifle Bears won their home non-conference game against the Brush Beetdiggers, the score was Rifle 28-23.

The Palisade Bulldogs played the Golden Demons. Palisade won by one point with a score of 36-35.

On Thursday, September 23, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27.

