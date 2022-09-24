Montrose Public Safety Complex complete

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018.

In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.

Chief Blaine Hall said the new public safety complex will provide the police department with the tools it needs to continue to serve and protect its community.

“This is a building that’s actually going to work for us versus us working for the building,” added Hall.

The facility includes modern technology that will allow officers to sync their body-worn and in-car equipment with the building’s digital infrastructure. There’s a new state-of-the-art training facility.

“Our agency really needed space to train and make sure that we’re providing the community the best police officer that we can,” said Hall.

The public safety complex will also include a community room. “One of the things that that was told to us early on is don’t make the police department just a place where when something goes wrong, that’s where people come, we want it to be a community fixture where the community can come and use it too,” said Hall.

Voters approved a .59% sales tax increase. “What you see here behind me wouldn’t even be possible without that public safety sales tax,” added Hall. “So it’s amazing that the community supported us.”

Montrose police said the new building is proof public safety is their top priority, “So, for anyone out there that maybe comes to Montrose and maybe is not coming here for the best intentions, maybe drive down south first here and see how serious we are about all of those things. That is our mission, our mandate to serve the community.”

The police department will host open house tours starting September 27 through October 1. For more information, visit www.cityofmontrose.org.

