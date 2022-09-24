A beautiful weekend ahead

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast September 23, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. However, conditions have remained dry during the whole day. Temperatures have hovered in the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. High pressure off to the Northwest has given us clear skies. However, since that high pressure is not directly over the Grand Valley, we have had a slight breeze.

By tonight, the clear skies will continue, and conditions will remain dry. As high pressure continues, temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

This weekend will feel like a duplicate of today as sunshine, and dry conditions will persist. Tomorrow will also set our temperatures for the next several days in the Grand Valley, rising into the lower 80s. Montrose will have temperatures stay in the upper 70s this weekend before climbing into the lower 80s by early next week. Some slight changes could occur next Thursday when some scattered showers could move into the Western Slope. While this is far out in advance, it is a system that the First Alert weather team will keep an eye on.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

