90,000 fentanyl pills recovered on I-70

MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 21, 2022, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a man near Mile Post 10 on Interstate 70 near Mack, Colorado.

Adan Carrillo-Murillo, a 22-year-old, allowed officers to do a voluntary search of the vehicle where an officer discovered 16 wrapped packages.

One package contained 2.4 pounds of white Fentanyl powder, while the other 15 packages contained blue Fentanyl pills. The total amount of pills is estimated to be approximately 90,000.

Adam Carrillo-Murillo was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is being charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Drug Felony 1, and Special Offender for transporting drugs into the state of Colorado, a Drug Felony 1.

As of Saturday afternoon, Carrillo-Murillo has not been released and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

