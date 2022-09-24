90,000 fentanyl pills recovered on I-70

Adan Carillo-Murillo, age 22, was arrested and jailed.
Adan Carillo-Murillo, age 22, was arrested and jailed.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 21, 2022, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a man near Mile Post 10 on Interstate 70 near Mack, Colorado.

Adan Carrillo-Murillo, a 22-year-old, allowed officers to do a voluntary search of the vehicle where an officer discovered 16 wrapped packages.

One package contained 2.4 pounds of white Fentanyl powder, while the other 15 packages contained blue Fentanyl pills. The total amount of pills is estimated to be approximately 90,000.

Adam Carrillo-Murillo was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is being charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Drug Felony 1, and Special Offender for transporting drugs into the state of Colorado, a Drug Felony 1.

As of Saturday afternoon, Carrillo-Murillo has not been released and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
UPDATE: Orchard Mesa house fire victims identified, death toll rises to two
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

Latest News

Public Safety Complex
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
Rare Bird Spotted
Rare Bird Spotted
MONTROSE COP SHOP
KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24