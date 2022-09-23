Drier air brings beautiful weather into the region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another round of beneficial rain is behind us, and much drier air is continuing to filter into the region through the morning. We’re starting the day off with plenty of sunshine and just a cloud or two here and there, and that pattern will continue through the day today. We’ll continue to see sunny skies into the afternoon with temperatures quickly warming into the middle and upper 70s. There’s no weather issues to worry about for high school football games, concerts, festivals, or anything else going on this evening. We’ll continue to see clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the middle and upper 40s.

Drier conditions continue into the weekend, and we’ll continue to see sunny skies with warm temperatures all around the Western Slope. Highs will continue to hang around in the middle to upper 70s in Montrose, with lower 80s in Grand Junction. We’re looking at a beautiful weekend around all of the Western Slope. Get out there and enjoy it if you can. We’ll stay sunny and warm into the start of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s into Monday.

A weak disturbance approaches the region through the middle of the week. We’ll see a little bit of cloud cover back on the increase Tuesday through Thursday, and we could even see some slight rain chances in a handful of places by Thursday. Temperatures will remain about the same with highs in the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s.

There’s plenty to get out to and do around the Western Slope tonight and into the weekend, and we’ve got the perfect weather in place for the first full day of fall. Get out there and enjoy it as much as you can!

Meteorologist Zack Webster

