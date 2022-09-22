One arrested in I-70 drug bust

Adan Carillo-Murillo, age 22, was arrested and jailed.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office caught another alleged drug smuggler on I-70 earlier this week, confiscating tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and several pounds of fentanyl powder.

The sheriff’s office reports that it stopped a car near mile marker 10 on I-70 and did a voluntary search of the car when the deputy discovered 16 packages of suspected fentanyl. Fifteen of the packages contained approximately 90,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and the one remaining package contained 2.4 pounds of white fentanyl powder.

Adan Carillo-Murillo, a 22-year-old man, was arrested and jailed at the Mesa County Detention Facility. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute and transporting drugs into the state of Colorado. Both charges are felonies.

