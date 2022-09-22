CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction

84-year-old missing, has demetia(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night.

84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.

He was last seen driving away in a 2006 Volvo XC 90. It’s maroon in color with a temporary Colorado license tag of LIC/4538408. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or Grand Junction police at 1-970-773-0707.

