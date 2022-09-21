Thursday starts slippery, but rain will begin breaking up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch continues until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Impact & Timing

We’re not quite finished with the rain, but it will begin to wind down on Thursday. Periods of rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning can be heavy. There can be occasional dry breaks. The most widespread rain will fade to an end in time for the morning drive. Occasional heavy showers are possible, however, as we transition to a drier weather pattern for Friday and the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with periods of rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. Temperatures won’t change much. They’ll hover in the low-to-mid 60s through about 8-9 PM. Sunset is at 7:14 PM. Periods of rain are likely overnight. Rain can fall heavily at times. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with areas of rain, especially in the morning. The afternoon will gradually turn drier, but occasional showers are still possible. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 73 degrees around Cortez.

Sneak Peek of the Weekend & Beyond

Drier weather will arrive on Friday. We will stay dry for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will warm to the mid-to-upper 70s beneath sunshine in the afternoons. The mornings will be chilly - in the mid-to-upper 40s. The dry weather will stay with us until at least Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Early signs point to rain on Friday as a new storm system arrives. That’s a long way away, though, and we have some time to watch that.

