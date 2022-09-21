Thursday starts slippery, but rain will begin breaking up

Periods of rain are likely through at least Thursday morning. Rain can fall heavily at times.
Periods of rain are likely through at least Thursday morning. Rain can fall heavily at times.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch continues until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Impact & Timing

We’re not quite finished with the rain, but it will begin to wind down on Thursday. Periods of rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning can be heavy. There can be occasional dry breaks. The most widespread rain will fade to an end in time for the morning drive. Occasional heavy showers are possible, however, as we transition to a drier weather pattern for Friday and the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with periods of rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. Temperatures won’t change much. They’ll hover in the low-to-mid 60s through about 8-9 PM. Sunset is at 7:14 PM. Periods of rain are likely overnight. Rain can fall heavily at times. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with areas of rain, especially in the morning. The afternoon will gradually turn drier, but occasional showers are still possible. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 73 degrees around Cortez.

Sneak Peek of the Weekend & Beyond

Drier weather will arrive on Friday. We will stay dry for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will warm to the mid-to-upper 70s beneath sunshine in the afternoons. The mornings will be chilly - in the mid-to-upper 40s. The dry weather will stay with us until at least Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Early signs point to rain on Friday as a new storm system arrives. That’s a long way away, though, and we have some time to watch that.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
Edward James Quirova
Alert issued for missing endangered adult

Latest News

Heavy rain enhances flooding concerns today
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 9/21
More rain will fall on Wednesday and Thursday. Flooding and flash flooding are possible.
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
Better rain chances bring potential flooding issues to the region