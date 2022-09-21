Police surround Grand Junction home

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way.

We’re told officers went to the Lindell Point apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect.

But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused to come out. Our crew on the scene learned children were inside and police worried about a possible hostage situation.

That didn’t happen. Instead, the suspect surrendered shortly after that and officers arrested him.

