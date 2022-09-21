Land deal signed for Clifton road project

Signing a document
Signing a document(MGN)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton.

The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000.

The work included will widen and improve a stretch of road from Clifton USPS and the Maverick on Patterson all the way to 2nd Street.

The project will call for two lanes and improved gutters and curbs. It will serve as the official detour once the Colorado Department of Transportation takes over improving the highway from the post office to Clifton Elementary.

“This is just one of the many parts of a lot of excitement that’s taking place out there in Clifton,” said McGinnis. “It has been a priority of this commission to take that diamond in the rough and pull it out of the rough.”

This is only part of the plan to improve Clifton, other improvements include the construction of a new library and community center.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
Edward James Quirova
Alert issued for missing endangered adult

Latest News

Stock graphic
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
Spray painted can
Community collaboration will create new downtown mural
Colorado Sen. Pete Lee
Colorado lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
Students carrying backpacks.
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School