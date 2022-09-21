Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women
Edward James Quirova
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was...
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver