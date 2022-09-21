Gas Prices Stagnant

Price at pump not rising or falling
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pain at the pump appears to slowly be getting a better. While the price hasn’t changed much over the week of September 12th to the 19th, according to gas buddy, prices in Colorado are 26.8 cents cheaper per gallon cheaper than they were this time a month ago.

In Mesa County the average pricce of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.71 a gallon. In Delta its $3.69 a gallon and in Montrose County its $3.70 a gallon.

