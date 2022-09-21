Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School

Students carrying backpacks.
Students carrying backpacks.(Pexels)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school.

In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had brought a gun to school and intended to use it. The student reported the threat to Johnston, triggering a joint investigation between District 51 security and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Fortunately, the threat was deemed not credible by investigators.

Johnston commended the student for reporting the threat, and stated, “We are thankful for the student reporting the conversation and for the work that was done between our Security Team and the Sheriff’s Department.”

