Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion.

This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route.

Details from the accident have yet to be released but will be shared when they become available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women
Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
Edward James Quirova
Alert issued for missing endangered adult

Latest News

Signing a document
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
Spray painted can
Community collaboration will create new downtown mural
Colorado Sen. Pete Lee
Colorado lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
Students carrying backpacks.
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School