Woman in custody when train hit cruiser expected to survive

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM MDT
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive after the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, remained hospitalized Monday with serious bodily injuries sustained in the crash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on Friday evening. A Platteville police officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez’s car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing.

She was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.

The Denver Post reported Monday that the Platteville Police Department had placed one of the officers involved on paid administrative leave. Police Chief Carl Dwyer, in an email to the newspaper, didn’t disclose the officer’s name and declined to answer other questions about the traffic stop and crash.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman’s injury while she was in police custody.

